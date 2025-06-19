Mohanlal in talks for Ajith’s 64th film with Adhik

CHENNAI: Actor Mohanlal has become the go-to actor for south directors, after his latest release Thudarum. The film has grossed over Rs 230 crore at the box-office and Mohanlal’s performance as Benz is being widely-acclaimed. While the versatile actor played a cameo in Rajinikanth’s Jailer in 2023, he was last seen in a Tamil film in a pivotal role in Suriya’s Kaapaan in 2019.

It has been widely reported that the Malayalam superstar will play a crucial role in Sivakarthikeyan’s SK 24 which will be helmed by Vinayak Chandrasekharan of Good Night fame. “SK 24 revolves around a father-son relationship in which Lalettan will play Siva’s father. Mohanlal was Vinayak’s obvious choice to play the role,” said the source.

The source also added that Mohanlal is also the obvious choice for Ajith’s AK 64, which will be helmed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. “Adhik too has narrated the story to Mohanlal. The producers are finalising the remuneration for the six-time National award winning actor. If this happens, AK 64 will be a casting coup of sorts,” added the source.

There have also been widespread reports that Srinidhi Shetty will be playing the leading lady to Ajith and an official announcement will be made soon. Meanwhile, Mohanlal is currently in Srilanka, shooting for his film that co-stars Mammootty. The film is directed by Mahesh Narayanan and has Nayanthara playing the female lead.