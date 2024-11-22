Mohanlal and Mammootty unite after two decades

CHENNAI: Director Mahesh Narayanan is all set to bring Mohanlal and Mammootty sharing the screen together after more than two decades. The Malayalam film will also include actors Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, and Nayanthara, among others.

Mohanlal had reached Sri Lanka earlier, and with Mammootty and Kunchacko Boban joining recently, the film has commenced its production. The ceremonial switch-on was done by co-producers Subash George Manuel. Along with Mohanlal, Rajesh Krishna, Salim Sharjah, Anura Mathai, and Tejas Thampi were also present at the lamp-lighting ceremony.

The film, produced by Anto Joseph with co-producers CR Salim and Subash George Manuel, is penned by Mahesh Narayanan. The ensemble cast also features notable actors like Renji Panicker, Rajiv Menon, Danish Husain, Shaheen Siddique, Sanal Aman, Revathi, Darshana Rajendran, and theater artist-director Prakash Belawadi, known for his work in Madras Cafe and Pathaan. Cinematography is by Manush Nandan.

The film will be shot across various locations, including Sri Lanka, London, Abu Dhabi, Azerbaijan, Thailand, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Kochi, over a span of 150 days.