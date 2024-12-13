Mohan Babu apologizes for attack on journalist

HYDERABAD: Veteran Tollywood actor Manchu Mohan Babu on Friday apologized for an incident in which a television journalist was injured at his residence three days ago.

The actor, who had grabbed the mike of the Telugu news channel TV9's reporter and attacked him, apologized to the journalist and the organization.

Mohan Babu, who has been booked by police for the attempt to murder, posted a letter on the social media platform 'X' to express regret over the unfortunate incident.

"It pains me deeply that what started as a personal family dispute spiralled into a larger situation, causing distress not only to the esteemed TV9 family but also to the broader journalist fraternity," wrote Mohan Babu, who is locked in a bitter family dispute with his actor son Manchu Manoj.

The former MP, discharged from the hospital on Thursday, also clarified that he was in the health facility for 48 hours and unable to respond immediately.

The senior actor also gave his version of the incident that happened at his house in Jalpally on the night of December 10.

"In the heat of the moment, when my gate was broken and 30-50 individuals, comprising anti-social elements, forcibly barged into my house with an intent to harm those present, I lost my composure. Amidst this chaos, the media inadvertently became intertwined in the situation. As I tried to manage the situation, Mr Ranjith, one of your journalists, unfortunately, sustained an injury. This was a deeply regrettable outcome, and I deeply regret the pain and inconvenience caused to him, his family and the TV9 community," he wrote.

"To Mr Ranjith and the entire TV9 family, I sincerely apologise for my actions, which have caused pain and distress, and I extend my heartfelt wishes for a speedy recovery," he added.

Mohan Babu was admitted to hospital after the clash at his house. Doctors said he was brought to the hospital with high blood pressure and anxiety.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudheer Babu summoned Mohan Babu and his actor sons Manchu Vishnu and Manchu Manoj on Wednesday in connection with the cases booked against them. Mohan Babu approached the Telangana High Court, which gave him exemption till December 24.

Both Vishnu and Manoj appeared before the Commissioner and both were asked to give an undertaking that they would do nothing which creates further trouble.