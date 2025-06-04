Miranda Cosgrove, Pierson Fode's rom-com 'The Wrong Paris' to release on this date

WASHINGTON: Actors Miranda Cosgrove and Pierson Fode are all set to bring some light-hearted romance to Netflix with their upcoming rom-com 'The Wrong Paris.'

The streaming platform announced on Tuesday that the film will premiere on September 12. Along with the premiere date, Netflix also released a first-look image from the film to give fans a sneak peek.

According to Deadline, the story follows a young woman, played by Cosgrove, who signs up for a dating show thinking it takes place in Paris, France. But things take a funny turn when she realizes it's actually in Paris, Texas. Planning to get eliminated early, her plans go off track when she starts to develop real feelings for the show's bachelor, played by Fode.

The film is written by Nicole Henrich and directed by Janeen Damian. The cast also includes Madison Pettis, Madeleine Arthur, Frances Fisher, Yvonne Orji, Torrance Coombs, Christin Park, Emilija Baranac, Hannah Stocking, Veronica Long, Naika Toussaint, and Ava Bianchi.

'The Wrong Paris' is produced by Brad Krevoy and Michael Damian, with Miranda Cosgrove also serving as one of the executive producers, along with Galen Fletcher, Janeen Damian, Amanda Phillips, Jimmy Townsend, Vincent Balzano, and Kelly Frazier.