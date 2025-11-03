Millie Bobby Brown accused 'Stranger Things' co-star David Harbour of bullying, harassment

LOS ANGELES: In a major shocker for 'Stranger Things' fans, actor Millie Bobby Brown, known for playing the lead protagonist, has allegedly accused her co-star David Harbour of "bullying and harassment".

According to a Page Six report, Brown has alleged that Harbour bullied and harassed her on the sets of their Netflix show. In a lengthy complaint, she made the claims before the filming of the fifth and final season of 'Stranger Things'.

Representatives for both Brown and Harbour are to react to the developments.

"Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season. There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months," a source said, as quoted by Page Six.

Following her complaint, Harbour reportedly faced an internal investigation over the claims. While details about the inquiry's outcome remain unknown, Brown allegedly completed the series finale in the presence of a personal representative on the sets.

Notably, David Harbour was not accused of any sexual impropriety, the Page Six report added.

In the popular Netflix show 'Stranger Things', Millie Bobby Brown portrays the lead character as Eleven, whereas David Harbour is seen as her onscreen father, police chief Jim Hopper.

Earlier in 2021, Harbour, in a podcast, spoke about feeling protective toward Brown. "Millie and I have always had sort of a special relationship because I knew her when she was so young. I knew her before any of this big fame hit. I have a real protective feeling for her. I have a real, like, worry," he said, as quoted by the outlet.

The update arrives at a time when the makers recently unveiled the much-awaited trailer of 'Stranger Things Season 5'.

The trailer opens to pick up after Hawkins was nearly quarantined after the events of the previous season, with Eleven now trying to find an escape. As it progresses, the friends gang up against the fierce Vecna, who appears determined to use Will once again.

"William, you are going to help me one last time," Vecna states in the climax sequence.

At one point, Steve Harrington is shown sharing an emotional moment with Dustin, while Eleven teams up with David Harbour's Jim Hopper.

'Stranger Things Season 5' will premiere in phases. While Volume 1 is set to release on November 26, Volume 2 has been set for the Christmas release.

The epic 'finale' will be out on New Year's Eve.