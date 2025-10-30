Memory Lane to make India premiere at European film fest

CHENNAI: Celebrating three decades of cinematic and cultural exchange between India and Europe, the European Union Film Festival (EUFF) returns with 28 acclaimed films from across the EU and Ukraine. The first leg starts in New Delhi, from October 31 to November 9, which will then extend to Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The major highlight is the Indian premiere of Memory Lane, which was Netherlands’s official submission to the Academy Awards.

Directed by Jelle de Jonge, this deeply moving film explores ageing, dementia, love, reconciliation, and mortality with striking tenderness. Memory Lane received the Best Feature Film award at the Netherlands Film Festival 2024, with Lena Breederveld honoured as Best Actress.

Marijn de Wit, writer of the film, will be joining the opening night. Talking about Memory Lane opening EUFF 2025, the screenwriter said, “It’s an honour. The film is about rediscovery — about finding meaning and companionship even when life feels uncertain. It speaks to anyone who has loved, lost, or laughed through change. I’m excited to see how Indian audiences connect with the film.”

Organised by the Delegation of the European Union to India in collaboration with EU Member States and regional partners, EUFF 2025 will screen films across India Habitat Centre, Instituto Cervantes, Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, and the Liszt Institute – Hungarian Cultural Centre in New Delhi. All films will be shown with English subtitles, and entry is free on a first-come, first-served basis.