Mellifluous fourth single 'En Magane' from Dhanush-starrer 'Kuberaa' released!

CHENNAI: The makers of director Sekhar Kammula's eagerly awaited bilingual film 'Kuberaa', featuring actors Dhanush and Nagarjuna in the lead,on Thursday released 'En Magane', the fourth single from the film much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The song, which has been set to tune by Devi Sri Prasad, has lyrics by Viveka and has been rendered by Sinduri Vishal.

The soothing number is based on a mother's advice to her son. It is a number that is rendered by a mother to both strengthen her son and at the same time, make him wise.

The makers have released the fourth single just a day before the film's release.

It may be recalled that the Censor Board of Film Certification had cleared the trimmed version of the film with a U/A certificate.

The trimmed version that has been cleared for release has a run time of 181 minutes (Three hours and one minute).

Dhanush, who plays the lead along with Nagarjuna, while speaking about his experience of working on the film had said, "I heard I had to stand in the sun. I had to do a lot of research...All those are lies...I just had to follow my director. Sekhar sir was brilliant. He taught me the nuances. He made life very easy for me. It is a very different character from what I have played before and I enjoyed the challenge," the actor admitted candidly.

Stating that Kubera was a very, very special film for him, the actor disclosed that this film was very close to his heart.

Apart from Nagarjuna and Dhanush, the film also features Jim Sarbh and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles. The film is keenly awaited as this is the first time that National-award winning actor Dhanush is joining hands with ace filmmaker Sekhar Kammula.

On the technical front, the film has music by Devi Sri Prasad, who is riding high on the success of his recent releases.

‘Kuberaa’ has cinematography by Niketh Bommi. Ramakrishna Sabbani and Monika Nigotre are the production designers of the film, which has been co-written by Chaithanya Pingali. Costumes for the film have been designed by Kavya Sriram and Poorvaa Jain. Kubera is being bankrolled by Suniel Naran and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas.