Meiyazhagan teaser promises light-hearted family drama

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Premkumar of 96 fame is known for creating feel good films. The makers released the teaser of his next, Meiyazhagan, on Saturday. The film stars Karthi Arvind Swamy, Rajkiran and Sri Divya, among others.

The teaser starts with Arvind Swamy returning to his village and encountered by his innocent cousin Karthi. However, Arvind Swamy’s reserved role is quite mysterious of what he is up to. The feel-good trailer is backed by Govind Vasantha’s tunes.

Meiyazhagan is produced by Jyotika and Suriya, under the banner 2D Entertainment. Mehendran Raju is the cinematographer and R Govindaraj is the editor.

The film is scheduled to hit the screens on September 27.

Apart from this, Karthi has Sardar 2 and Vaa Vaathiyaare in the pipeline.