Megapolis Chennai: ‘Tamil films won’t be watched but experienced’

CHENNAI: For several decades, Tamil cinema’s post-production quality has enhanced the storytelling capabilities. It has gotten better with each film regardless of their budget. Be it 2.0 or Ponniyin Selvan, the technologies used in the movies’ post-production will be relevant even after several decades. Abishek Prasad, the director and CTO at Prasad Group, which has been the pioneer in post-production of south Indian film for the last 70 years, believes that Tamil cinema stands at an inflection point. “What began with emotion-driven storytelling and star power is now evolving into a new creative era, powered by technology, innovation, and global ambition. By 2035, Tamil films won’t just be watched, they’ll be experienced: brought to life through virtual production, AI-led workflows, and world-class post-production. The signs are clear. Virtual production and LED stages are gaining ground across India, especially in the south.

Our VFX and animation sectors are scaling globally, while AI is quietly transforming every stage of filmmaking, from storyboarding to editing and dialogue enhancement,” he says. According to him success won’t be dependent on star factor or the scale in which a film is being made. “This shift changes everything. Success will no longer depend only on scale or stars, but on how seamlessly technology and artistry combine to create immersive worlds. Post-production will become the new creative powerhouse, and smart tech will empower even smaller filmmakers to compete globally. Our company, when it comes to post-production, has a clear mandate-- to be the tech-creative backbone of Tamil cinema’s next chapter, building virtual production partnerships, AI-augmented pipelines, and scalable post systems, all anchored in human craft. The revolution is inevitable,” he adds.