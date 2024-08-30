Meet Preethi aka Shruti Haasan from Rajinikanth's Coolie

CHENNAI: Updates for Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie just got bigger and better. After introducing actors Nagarjuna and Soubin Shahir as Simon and Daya, the makers have officially released the poster of actor Shruti Haasan on Friday.

The actor will be portraying the role of Preethi, who is seen holding a shovel with an unkempt hair and a prominent red bindi. It is also to be noted that Coolie marks the first time Shruti Haasan will be working with Rajinikanth.

It is interesting to note that the announcement poster of Shruti Haasan too has a watch dial in the background.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the shoot of Coolie is currently taking place in Visakhapatnam. Scenes featuring Rajinikanth, Shruti Haasan and Nagarjuna are being filmed. Produced by Sun Pictures, Coolie is Rajini's 171st film and will hit the screens for the summer of 2025. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music while Girish Gangadharan is the cinematographer.