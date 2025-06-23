Meenakshi Jayan wins Best Actress award at Shanghai Film Festival for Malayalam film 'Victoria'

CHENNAI: Indian actress Meenakshi Jayan has received the Best Actress award in the Asian New Talent section at the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) Golden Goblet Awards. She earned the recognition for her compelling role in Victoria, the only Indian film featured in the competitive section of this year’s festival, which wrapped up on Sunday (June 22, 2025).

While accepting the award, Meenakshi said, “Thank you for your support for Victoria. Thank you to the amazing, brilliant, and most beautiful woman, Shivaranjini, for trusting me with Victoria. Thank you to the cinematographer Anand Ravi, this film has a lot of long takes, and it was so difficult for me. Thank you for being patient with me.

"This award is for all the women who stay silent, for all the women who were told they are ‘too much.’ We're done with that. I'm going to be too much today. Thank you so much,” she added.

Victoria, directed by first-time filmmaker Sivaranjini J, follows the story of a young beautician from Angamaly, a small town in Kerala. Planning to elope with her Hindu boyfriend against the wishes of her Catholic family, her day takes an unexpected turn when a neighbour's rooster—intended for a church celebration—throws her plans into disarray. The film unfolds over the course of one eventful day, exploring themes of identity, faith, and personal struggle.

Meenakshi previously won the Best Performer award at the Independent and Experimental Film Festival Kerala (IEFFK) for her performance in Victoria.

Produced by the Kerala State Film Development Corporation under its Women Empowerment Grant, Victoria made its premiere at the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), where it took home the FIPRESCI Award for Best Malayalam Debut Film.