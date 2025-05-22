Meenaakshi Chaudhary replaces Sreeleela yet again

CHENNAI: Post her popularity with films like Lucky Baskhar and The GOAT, award-winning actor Meenaakshi Chaudhary has now replaced Sreeleela in two big projects.

Replacing Sreeleela in Karthik Dandu’s untitled film, under the banner of SVCC, Meenaakshi has been finalised for the lead role opposite Naga Chaitanya. Sources say that she was the obvious choice to play the female lead, and was cast as the direction team believed she aligned well with the director's vision.

Prior to this, Meenaakshi had replaced Sreeleela in Navin Pollishetty’s much-awaited romantic comedy, Anaganaga Oka Raju. While Sreeleela was a part of the film initially, and the teaser had gathered appreciation from the audience, the film went on hold due to Sreeleela's date clash, opening doors for Meenaakshi. The second teaser, released around Christmas 2024, came as a fresh surprise for the audience, announcing Meenaakshi as the lead actress opposite Navin.

Sources also added that Meenaakshi is currently listening to both Tamil and Telugu scripts, which are touted to be pan-India projects that will have a lot of scope for her to perform.