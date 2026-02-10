'Mayilaa' nominated for NETPAC Award at Rotterdam Film Fest

The NETPAC Award, presented by the Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema, recognizes outstanding Asian films that reflect creativity, cultural depth, and cinematic excellence.

It may be recalled that the film, which presents an intimate and grounded portrayal of a young working woman’s journey towards dignity and independence, received strong appreciation from festival audiences at its Rotterdam screening.

The nomination marks an important milestone in the film’s international festival journey.

For the unaware, 'Mayilaa' is presented by filmmaker Pa. Ranjith and produced by Newton Cinema, founded by Anto Chittilappally.