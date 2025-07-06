Maybe Fast & Furious or F1: Actor Ajith Kumar expresses interest in racing films

CHENNAI: Actor Ajith Kumar, who is currently focused on his racing career, has expressed interest in being a part of films like Fast & Furious or a possible sequel to F1, set in India.

As Brad Pitt’s F1 continues to make waves globally, during a media interaction ahead of a racing event, Ajith was asked whether he would be interested in acting in a racing-themed film.

Responding to the question, he said, “I guess maybe something like Fast & Furious or an F1 sequel. I usually perform my own stunts in films, so if there's a calling, why not?”

Although Ajith hasn’t starred in a full-fledged sports film yet, his racing stunts in Mankatha, Valimai, and Good Bad Ugly have already grabbed fans attention.

He was last seen in Adhik Ravichandran’s Good Bad Ugly, which was released on April 10. The film was bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, with music composed by GV Prakash.

On his racing front, the actor's team, Ajith Kumar Racing, began the year on a winning note, emerging third in the 991 category of the 24H Dubai 2025.

The actor and his racing team then emerged third in the intensely contested 12H Mugello car racing event in Italy.

He and his team followed it up with a third podium finish at the Creventic Endurance Race held at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium, in the Porsche 992 GT3 Cup category, where they secured second place

(With inputs from IANS)