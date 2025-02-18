Massive set erected in Hyderabad for filming intro song from Vishwambhara

CHENNAI: Directed by Vassishta, Vishwambhara marks Chiranjeevi’s 156th film. The makers have erected a massive set in Hyderabad to shoot the introduction song of the actor.

The film, billed as a socio-fantasy entertainer, has been making waves since the release of its teaser. MM Keeravani composed the song, while Ramajogayya Sastry penned the lyrics.

The poster of Chiranjeevi released from the song shoot shows him with a stylish look. The film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Ashika Ranganath and Kunal Kapoor in key roles.