Marvel Studios unveils Thunderbolts trailer

CHENNAI: Marvel Studios has unveiled the first trailer for Thunderbolts, a gritty, high-stakes action thriller that brings together a team of anti-heroes for a mission no one else would take. The trailer promises for a high-stakes mission like never before as an unlikely band of misfits steps into the spotlight for a dangerous mission.

The film stars Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer, Wendell Edward Pierce, with David Harbour, with Hannah John-Kamen, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

The trailer of the film starts with Val, played by Julia, wailing the exit of the Avengers. But the world needs protection. Bucky, portrayed by Sebastian, has been ordered to bring a team together to fight the world's greatest threat- Sentry or The Void, played by Lewis Pullman.

Directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts is produced by Kevin Feige.

Thunderbolts will be released on May 1 in India, a day before the US release, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.