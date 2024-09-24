Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi to headline Emerald Fennell's take on Wuthering Heights

WASHINGTON: Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi have been cast as the leads in Emerald Fennell's much-anticipated adaptation of Emily Brontë’s classic novel, Wuthering Heights. The film, produced by MRC and LuckyChap, is set to begin pre-production with a planned UK shoot in 2025, as reported by Deadline.

This marks the third collaboration between Fennell and LuckyChap, Robbie’s production company, following the success of their Oscar-winning film Promising Young Woman and the recent thriller Saltburn. Fennell will serve as writer, director, and producer for this new adaptation, sparking anticipation within the film community about her unique take on Brontë’s beloved story.

Robbie is set to play the complex Catherine Earnshaw, while Elordi will portray Heathcliff, the passionate and tormented foster son of the Earnshaw family. Although specific plot details are still under wraps, the original novel explores the tumultuous relationships between the Earnshaw and Linton families, Deadline reports.

Fennell has emerged as a significant voice in contemporary cinema, gaining widespread acclaim for her directorial debut, Promising Young Woman. Robbie, coming off the massive success of Barbie, which grossed $1.4 billion worldwide and received eight Academy Award nominations, is set to continue her stellar career trajectory. Her next project, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, is scheduled for release in May.

Elordi, who recently starred in Fennell's Saltburn, will also feature in Justin Kurzel’s The Narrow Road to the Deep North and Guillermo del Toro’s adaptation of Frankenstein. He previously gained recognition for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla. According to Deadline, MRC, the studio behind hits like Saltburn and American Fiction, will finance the project.