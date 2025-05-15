Maranamass starts streaming on OTT

CHENNAI: Released in theatres on April 10, Maranamass started streaming on Sony LIV from Thursday.

Directed by Sivaprasad, Basil Joseph, Rajesh Madhavan, Siju Sunny, Puliyanam Poulose and Suresh Krishna, in prominent roles. The film garnered appreciation from the audience.

Tovino Thomas, Rapheal Pozholiparambil, Tingston Thomas and Thanzeer Salam produced the Malayalam dark comedy. JK composed the music. Neeraj Revi handled the camera, while Chaman Chakko took care of the cuts.

Basil Joseph is all set to make his Tamil debut with Parasakthi, helmed by Sudha Kongara. The film stars Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa and Sreeleela.

A couple of months ago, pictures of the actor from the sets were leaked on social media.