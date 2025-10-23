Begin typing your search...

    Actor Manorama's son Bhupathi passes away at 70

    His mortal remains have been kept for public homage at his T Nagar residence

    23 Oct 2025
    Actor Manoramas son Bhupathi passes away at 70
    CHENNAI: Late legendary actor Manorama's son Bhupathi breathed his last in Chennai on Thursday (October 23). He was 70. Tinseltown sources tell DT Next that Bhupathi passed away due to age-related complications at 10.40 am this morning.

    His mortal remains have been kept for public homage at his T Nagar residence. The funeral is set to take place at 3 pm on Friday.

    Bhupathi has acted in films like Manalkayiru directed by Visu in the role of Bhupathi. He is survived by his wife Dhanalakshmi and three children

