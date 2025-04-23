Mano, Shruti, Andrea, Jonita Gandhi lend voice for D Imman’s music in Eleven

CHENNAI: Helmed by Lokesh Ajls, Eleven is headlined by Naveen Chandra. D Imman is scoring music for the film, whose album will be release on April 29. Singers Mano, Shruti Haasan, Andrea Jeremiah and Jonita Gandhi have lent their voice for four songs in the film.

The investigative thriller is backed by AR Entertainment. Singer Mano delivered Vidiyama Vaanam Enga Pochu, an emotional number written by Kabilan. Notably, this is Mano’s first collaboration with D Imman. For the first time, Shruti Haasan has lent her voice to a full English track in a Tamil film – Devil is Waiting.

Jonita Gandhi brings life to Azhagana Arakkana, a beautiful love track written by Vishnu Edavan, known for his mass intro songs for Vijay and Ajith. Interestingly, this marks Jonita’s first time performing a full-fledged romantic number solo in Tamil cinema. The team recently released a special song titled Tamugu, which is sung by Andrea Jeremiah, who has also danced alongside Imman.

Eleven is slated to release on May 16.