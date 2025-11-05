Manish Malhotra's debut production 'Gustaakh Ishq' gets new release date

NEW DELHI: Fashion designer Manish Malhotra's debut production, led by Vijay Verma and Fatima Sana Sheikh, has been postponed to a later date this month.

While the film was originally set to release in November 21, it has been postponed to a week later to November 28, Malhotra announced on his Instagram handle on Wednesday.

Posting a video of Sheikh blowing air bubbles which reach Verma as he smiles, the new release date of the film was revealed.

"Mark your calendars, ishq has a new date for y’all #GustaakhIshq is now releasing on 28th November, 2025," his caption read.

The teaser of the film, which was released on September 2, showed the pair in a period romantic saga set in Delhi giving each other longing looks.

The film also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles.

Directed by Vibhu Puri, the film features music composed by Vishal Bharadwaj, with lyrics penned by Gulzar, sound design by Resul Pookkutty and cinematography by Manush Nandan.

Sheikh was last seen in Anurag Basu's "Metro... In Dino" alongside Ali Fazal as well as "Aap Jaisa Koi" opposite Madhavan.

Verma was last seen in Netflix's 2024 film "Murder Mubarak", a mystery thriller film based on the novel "Club You To Death".