Manish Malhotra recalls how he made a sherwani for Michael Jackson in 1 day without measurements

NEW DELHI: ) Celebrated fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Wednesday walked down memory lane reminiscing about the time he dressed music icon Michael Jackson in a modern sherwani for an awards show back in 1998.

In an Instagram post, Malhotra shared an old video of Jackson from the ceremony of the Bollywood Awards in New York where the American singer wore the Indian attire which was prepared within a day and without measurements.

The designer said he was asked by the award organisers to create an ensemble for Jackson, popular for songs such as "Thriller", "Beat It", "Smooth Criminal", and "Billie Jean".

"Throwback: It was an Honour and so Exciting to be dressing Fabulous @michaeljackson at the Bollywood Awards was held in 1998 at Nassau Coliseum, Long Island, New York and I won a Costume Award for @karanjohar s #kuchkuchhotahai... (sic) "When I got a message from Kamal Dhandona and the late S P Hinduja the sponsors of the show to dress #michealjackson I was thrilled and at that time 1998 wanted to blend a Global infusion into the traditional sherwani cut so .. worked on a shorter sherwani with trousers and a shawl / stoll in textured handloom with woven silk and brocade borders and all of it made in 1 day and without measurements.. #memoriesforlife, Malhotra captioned his post in which he also shared a couple of photos with Jackson.

In the video, Jackson also thanked the designer for his "wonderful costume".

In January, Malhotra made his debut at the Golden Globe Awards ceremony.