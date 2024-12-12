Mani Ratnam reminisces about Raja Paarvai at festival celebrating Singeetam Srinivasa Rao

CHENNAI: At the Apoorva Singeetham retrospective film festival, which celebrated the extraordinary career of legendary director Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, Mani Ratnam shared heartfelt memories regarding the iconic film Raja Paarvai, starring Kamal Haasan. The event, hosted by Kamal Haasan, was a fitting tribute to Singeetam Srinivasa Rao’s immense contributions to Indian cinema, and Ratnam’s stories took attendees on a nostalgic journey back to the roots of his cinematic career.

Mani Ratnam recalled that when he was still a student of film, he would hear about the fascinating work happening on the Raja Paarvai set from his friend, Prakash, who worked on the sound for the film. "He’d sit with us in the evening, describing how the set was created and how Barun da (Barun Mukherjee) was working." Ratnam shared. The sheer creativity and innovation surrounding the film sparked Ratnam’s curiosity, and he became eager to experience the magic of the set firsthand.

Ratnam and his friend P.C. Sriram, eventually decided to sneak onto the set, which was just a street behind their home. "We wanted to see it but were hesitant," Ratnam confessed. "So, during lunch breaks, P.C. Sriram and I would ride a scooter, stand outside, wait until everyone left, and then sneak in to see the set." This charming anecdote highlighted not only Ratnam’s early admiration but also his deep respect for the filmmaking process, which would later shape his own distinguished career in Indian cinema.