Mani Ratnam lauds 18 Miles team

CHENNAI: The 14-minute prologue of 18 Miles continues to receive appreciation from various quarters. Featuring Ashok Selvan and Mirnaa in the lead roles, the poignant love story is directed by Sathish Selvakumar. Recently, filmmaker Mani Ratnam met the team and lauded their work.

Sathish Selvakumar said, “It was a truly remarkable experience for all of us in the 18 Miles team. We had the privilege of screening the prologue at the Madras Talkies office. Following a contemplative pause after the screening, Mani Ratnam sir expressed his appreciation, observing that it had been crafted with both elegance and detail. He graciously devoted time to acknowledge every individual, from heroine Mirnaa to my assistant Ashok, our editor Nash, and the wider team. Executive Producer Shivanand sir also shared his words of encouragement. Mani Ratnam sir further commended the effort that had gone into the prologue, remarking that the dedication of the team was evident in the final work.”

He also added, ‘Mani Ratnam sir’s Kannathil Muthammittal was one of my greatest inspirations to evolve as a filmmaker. The emotions crossing beyond oceans and boundaries were esthetically captured by him. Today, to get warm appreciations from the versatile creator himself makes me so elated.” Siddhu Kumar composed the soulful music for the film.