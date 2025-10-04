Mandaadi film crew’s boat capsizes off Thondi coast, Rs60L worth camera lost

CHENNAI: The team of Soori’s Mandaadi were in for a shock while the team was shooting a crucial sequence off the coast of Thondi village in Ramanathapuram district on Friday. A boat carrying the camera capsized in the middle of the shoot. While the crew escaped unhurt, the camera on which the team was filming sank. “We were shooting with a RED digital camera. The wind was heavy, and the boat capsized. Luckily, no one from the cast and crew was hurt. The camera, too, was insured,” a source from the unit told DT Next.

The source also added that the team resumed shooting on Saturday. “We were about to wrap the schedule, apparently. The team filmed sequences on Saturday, and with this, the schedule has been wrapped up,” he added.

Produced by Elred Kumar’s RS Infotainment and directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi, Mahima Nambiar plays the female lead while GV Prakash is composing the music. Sathyaraj, Suhas and Achyuth play important roles.