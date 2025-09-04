Mammootty’s iconic blockbuster ‘Samrajyam’ returns in new format after 35 years

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: One of Malayalam cinema’s most celebrated gangster dramas, ‘Samrajyam’, is set to return to theatres with a stunning new makeover after 35 years.

Directed by Jomon and produced by Ajmal Hassan under the banner of Arifa Productions, the 1990 superhit starring megastar Mammootty will re-release on September 18 in a re-mastered 4K Dolby Atmos version, promising audiences a refreshed cinematic experience.

When it first hit the screens over three decades ago, Samrajyam redefined style and presentation in Malayalam cinema. Mammootty’s unforgettable portrayal of Alexander, an underworld don, elevated the film into a cult classic.

The movie’s slick narration, stylish execution, and gripping performances ensured it crossed regional boundaries, gaining popularity across South India and even Bollywood.

It was not only dubbed in multiple languages but also remade, underscoring its wide appeal.

A major highlight of Samrajyam remains its haunting background score composed by the legendary Ilaiyaraaja.

His music added depth and intensity to the narrative, and even today, it continues to resonate with fans.

With the new version, viewers can relive Ilaiyaraaja’s brilliance in enhanced sound quality.

Behind the camera, Jayanan Vincent’s cinematography gave the film its iconic visual tone, while noted lyricist Shibu Chakravarthy penned the script.

Hariharaputhran handled the editing, contributing to the film’s taut pace and style.

Apart from Mammootty’s towering performance, Samrajyam also boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Madhu, Captain Raju, Vijayaraghavan, Ashokan, Srividya, Sonia, Balan K. Nair, Siddique, Bheeman Raghu, Jagannatha Varma, Prathapachandran, C.I. Paul, Jagannathan, Ponnambalam, Vishnu Kant, and Tapasya.

Each actor left a mark, adding to the film’s cult status.

Six of these actors -- Captain Raju, Srividya, Balan K.Nair, Jagannatha Varma, Prathapachandran, and Paul -- have all passed away.

For many fans, the re-release is more than just nostalgia, as it is an opportunity to witness a landmark film on the big screen with cutting-edge technology.

The 4K Dolby Atmos upgrade ensures that the grandeur, action, and emotion of Samrajyam will be experienced in a way never seen before.

As the countdown to September 18 begins, excitement is building among movie lovers eager to relive the magic of one of Malayalam cinema’s most iconic films -- where Mammootty’s Alexander continues to reign supreme in the hearts of fans.

This is happening at a time when Mammootty, due to his ill health, has been out of public glare for the past six months and is expected to don the grease paint again shortly.