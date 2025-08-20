Mammootty set to return to sets after seven-month break

CHENNAI: Actor Mammootty is all set to return to the film sets after a seven-month break. Soon after the news began spreading wide, the fans of the actor across industries started rejoicing his comeback.

Mammootty, who was indisposed and largely away from public life in recent months, had been residing in Chennai, away from his Kochi residence.

Speculations about his health had been circulating, but on Tuesday, noted film producer and Mammootty’s close aide, Anto Joseph, confirmed the news through social media. Soon after that, the actor’s PRO Robert Kuriakose added that the actor would soon be back before the camera in a couple of weeks.

According to industry sources, Mammootty’s immediate priority will be to complete the films he had already started before his health setback. Only after wrapping up these projects will he move on to new commitments. Earlier this year, the news of Mammootty’s illness had left the Malayalam film fraternity and his fans concerned.