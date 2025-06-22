Mamitha Baiju to play 'Kural' in Pradeep Ranganathan's 'Dude', makers unveil poster on her birthday

CHENNAI: Premalu fame Mamitha Baiju has been on a roll. She currently has two biggies in the works: Vijay-H Vinoth's 'Jana Nayagan' and the Suriya-Venky Atluri film tentatively titled 'Suriya 46'.

Now, to mark her 24th birthday, the makers of the upcoming film 'Dude', starring Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead, shared a character poster revealing her role on Sunday. The actor is set to essay a character named Kural.

Sharing the poster on social media, the makers wrote: "Team #DUDE wishes its 'Kural' aka ‘The Heartthrob’ of every Dude out there, @_mamithabaiju, a very Happy Birthday (sic)."

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Dude is helmed by debutant Keerthiswaran. This will be the production house’s second Tamil film after Ajith Kumar’s 'Good Bad Ugly'.

Team #DUDE wishes its 'Kural' aka ‘The Heartthrob’ of every Dude out there, @_mamithabaiju a very Happy Birthday ❤‍🔥



All set for a MASSIVE DIWALI 2025 RELEASE 💥



⭐ing 'The Sensational' @pradeeponelife

🎬 Written and directed by @Keerthiswaran_

A @SaiAbhyankkar musical… pic.twitter.com/6aLQvFhie1 — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) June 22, 2025

Apart from Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, the film also stars Sarath Kumar, Rohini Molleti, Hridhu Haroon, and Dravid Selvam, among others.

'Katchi Sera' song fame Sai Abhyankkar is composing the music, with cinematography by Niketh Bommi and editing by Barath Vikraman.

'Dude' is set to hit screens this Diwali.