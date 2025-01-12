Mallika Sherawat shares fun BTS video with Bruno Mars from music video shoot

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat shared a fun behind-the-scenes moment with singer-songwriter Bruno Mars from the shoot of their upcoming music video, calling it an unforgettable experience.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mallika shared a clip showcasing the shoot of Bruno Mars' upcoming music video, in which she is set to play a prominent role.

In the video, Mallika points a gun at Bruno Mars. He reacts by turning around, performing a dance step with the actress, and attempting to lip-sync the song.

The entire crew bursts into laughter due to Bruno's humorous facial expressions. Calling it an "absolute blast," Mallika captioned her post: "Shooting a music video with Bruno Mars was an absolute blast."

The post added, "Every moment on set was filled with excitement and fun. It's an experience I'll cherish forever!"

Fans flooded the comment section, expressing excitement over the unexpected collaboration between Mallika and Bruno Mars. Meanwhile, Mallika Sherawat joined the global organization Veganuary as an ambassador last year.

On the occasion of World Vegan Month in November 2024, Mallika shared her thoughts: "I am a firm believer in compassion and Ahimsa. Eating plant-based is my secret to being fit, active, and having a clear conscience. Give it an honest try, leave animals off your plate."

The Hiss actress, a vocal advocate for plant-based diets, emphasized the ethical implications of eating meat, saying, "We are conditioned to think that many of the foods we eat are normal. Take eating meat, for example--we eat babies! Chickens are killed at just 6 weeks old and pigs at 6 months--a fraction of their potential lifespan. Is it weird, or just sad?"

Mallika gained widespread recognition for her role in the film Murder, directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Mahesh Bhatt. The film, which also starred Emraan Hashmi and Ashmit Patel, was declared a hit at the box office.

She went on to appear in other superhit films, including Welcome, Double Dhamaal, Hisss, and many more.