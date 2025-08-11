Making video of Madharasi promises full-fledged action thriller

CHENNAI: Ahead of its release on September 5, the makers of Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Madharasi released the making video of the film. The 65-second video gives a sneak-peek into the world of Madharasi, which is filled with intense action and gripping narrative. It also shows the physical transformation Sivakarthikeyan has undergone for the character.

Helmed by AR Murugadoss, the film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Shabeer Kallarakkal and Vikranth. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the songs. Sri Lakshmi movies is backing the project, and a few days ago, the first single, Salambala, was unveiled.

Sudeep Elamon is the director of photography, while Sreekar Prasad is taking care of cuts.

Previously, Sivakarthikeyan and AR Murugadoss collaborated for Maan Karate, in which the latter served as a producer. And, this film marks the return of the director to the Tamil film industry after Darbar (2020).

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan is currently shooting for Sudha Kongara's Parasakthi, which will be his 25th film. It has an ensemble cast including Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, and Sreeleela in pivotal roles.