Cinema

Makers unveil Valentine’s week posters from 29

29 The Film is jointly produced by Kaarthikeyan S and Lokesh Kanagaraj. Sean Roldan is composing the tune
Poster of the film
Poster of the filmX
Updated on

CHENNAI: Director Rathna Kumar of Meyaadha Maan fame is gearing up for his next film, which is touted to be a romantic entertainer. Titled 29, the makers will be unveiling special Valentine’s week posters.

Vidhu and Preethi Asrani are playing the lead roles, with Master Mahendran, Avinash, Shenaz Fathima and Premkumar, among others, essaying key roles.

Vidhu is known for his work in Suriya’s Retro.

29 The Film is jointly produced by Kaarthikeyan S and Lokesh Kanagaraj. Sean Roldan is composing the tunes. Madhesh Manickam is the director of photography, while RS Sathish Kumar oversees the cuts. 

29
Director Rathna Kumar
Valentine’s week posters
Kaarthikeyan S

Related Stories

No stories found.
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in