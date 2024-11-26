Makers unveil trailer of Viduthalai Part 2

CHENNAI: Since its release last year, the anticipation for Viduthalai Part 2 is getting high with each announcement. The makers unveiled the trailer and audio of the film on Tuesday, with Ilaiyaraaja’s performance. The film is directed by Vetrimaaran.

Featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Soori in the lead, the film also has Bhavani Sre, Gautham Menon, Rajiv Menon, and Chetan reprising their roles from the first part. The sequel also has Manju Warrier, Kishore, and Anurag Kashyap in important roles.

Viduthalai Part 2 is produced by Elred Kumar, under the banner RS Infotainment, and Vetrimaaran’s Grass Root Film Company. The technical crew includes R Velraj as cinematographer and R Ramar taking care of the cuts.

The release of Part 2 was delayed due to the post-production works and will be released on big screens on December 20.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi, who was last seen in Maharaja, has Ace and Train in his pipeline.