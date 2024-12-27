Makers unveil energetic first single 'Sawadeeka' from Vidaamuyarchi 

CHENNAI: As the release date for Vidaamuyarchi is clocking down, the makers of the Ajith Kumar-starrer have unveiled the first single, titled Sawadeeka, from the film on Friday. The peppy number is sung by Antony Daasan and penned by Arivu. Kalyan has choreographed for the song.

Sharing it on social media, the makers wrote, "Get tripping with #Sawadeeka. The first single from VIDAAMUYARCHI is OUT NOW. on all audio platforms. And that's not all, catch the Lyric Video coming your way at 5:05 PM (sic)." The song has been shot in Bangkok and hence Sawadeeka comes across as an apt title.

Helmed by Magizh Thirumeni, Trisha is playing the leading lady. Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra and Arav will be seen in pivotal roles.

Anirudh Ravichander is scoring the music, while NB Srikanth is taking care of the cuts.

Lyca Productions is backing the film and Om Prakash is handling the camera. Vidaamuyarchi will hit the screens for Pongal 2025.

Meanwhile, Ajith also has Good Bad Ugly with Adhik Ravichandran. Trisha is playing the female lead in this film as well. Prasanna, Arjun Das, Sunil and Yogi Babu will be seen in key roles.