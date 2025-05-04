Makers release the promo of Heartbeat Season 2

CHENNAI: The promo of the much-awaited sequel to the Heartbeat web series was dropped on JioHotstar. Ever since Season 1 ended on a cliffhanger, fans have been eagerly waiting for answers.

The promo reintroduces viewers to Rina – or Rina 2.0 – now a senior doctor at RK Hospital. More assured, composed, and in control, Rina is seen leading her new batch of interns. But beyond her professional role, the video also shows her playful camaraderie with her old friends, adding warmth and fun to the emotionally intense world of RK Hospital. Her complex relationship with Arjun — now the Chairman — simmers with unresolved tension, and at the emotional core of the story is Rina’s longing for her mother, Dr. Rathi.

Season 2 has a few new actors joining the cast, including Akshata, Shivam, Amaya and TM Karthik. They join returning cast members Deepa Balu, Anumol, Yoga Lakshmi, Padine Kumar, Sarvhaa, and Giri Dwarakesh.

Heartbeat Season 2 is written and directed by Deepak Sundararajan, with cinematography by Regimal Surya Thomas, editing by Vignesh Arjun, and music by Saran Raghavan. The series is produced by A Telefactory Productions Rajavelu.