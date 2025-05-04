Makers of Thug Life, Vishwambhara unveil special poster of Trisha

CHENNAI: As actor Trisha celebrated her birthday on Sunday, the makers of her upcoming films, from both the Tamil and Telugu film industries, released a special birthday poster, wishing the actor.

She is a part of Mani Ratnam's Thug Life, which is headlined by Kamal Haasan. In the first-look poster, Trisha looks simple yet elegant, sitting on a staircase. The film, which is scheduled to release on August 14, also stars Silambarasan TR, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Abhirami, Joju George and Nasser in key roles. AR Rahman is composing the tunes, and the first single, Jinguchaa, that released recently, is already a chartbuster.

Trisha is also playing the female lead in Chiranjeevi's Telugu film, Vishwambhara. The team unveiled a special poster, which introduced her character name as Avani. Directed by Vassishta, Ashika Ranganath will also be seen in an important role. MM Keeravani is scoring the music.

Team #Vishwambhara wishes the eternal beauty @trishtrashers a very Happy Birthday ❤‍🔥



She brings life to 'AVANI' with her charm and brilliance.

You will witness it soon.



MEGA MASS BEYOND UNIVERSE in Cinemas Soon.



MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets @trishtrashers @DirVassishta… pic.twitter.com/0v25bDOsP5 — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) May 4, 2025

Apart from these, Trisha has Suriya 45, helmed by RJ Balaji, in the pipeline.