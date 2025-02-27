Makers of Nani's The Paradise to release first glimpse in English and Spanish as well: Reports 

CHENNAI: With The Paradise, actor Nani will collaborate with his Dasara director Srikanth Odela once again for this epic action drama

Touted as a grand spectacle, it is set to make a powerful impact globally when it hits theaters.

However, the film’s journey will not be limited to India alone, as the makers are keen to present the film in English and Spanish, expanding its global reach. Hence they have decided to release the Glimpse video in additional languages of English and Spanish along with Indian languages of Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam.

According to sources, “Paradise is authentically Indian, which is why the makers are keen on presenting it to global audiences. They believe that to appeal to international viewers, they need to create and showcase something that truly represents India and its culture. This approach has proven successful in the past with films like Baahubali, Kantara, and RRR, which told Indian stories that resonated with audiences worldwide. And with Paradise the makers want to take this a step head for the global audiences and engage with them from now.“

Bankrolled by SLV Cinemas, The Paradise music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.