Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli's film titled Váranási

CHENNAI: Mahesh Babu's film, directed by SS Rajamouli, which had the codename of GlobeTrotter, is now titled Váranási. The title was officially revealed at an event in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The star cast includes Prithviraj as Kumbha and Priyanka Chopra Jonas essaying the role of Mandakini. For the past few days, the team has been on an update spree, unveiling the character posters of the cast.

Shruti Haasan has lent her voice for the first single, under the composition of MM Keeravani. The song is expected to be released soon. KL Narayana and SS Karthikeya are jointly produced under the banners, Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business.

The film is touted to be an action-adventure. Currently under production, the project is anticipated to be released in 2027. Other details about the film remain confidential and are expected to be disclosed by the makers in the coming days.