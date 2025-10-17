Mahesh Babu releases spine-chilling trailer of Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha’s 'Jatadhara'

HYDERABAD: Telugu star Mahesh Babu on Friday released the spine-chilling trailer of Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal's supernatural fantasy thriller 'Jatadhara', featuring actors Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead.

Taking to his X timeline, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Here’s the trailer of #Jatadhara…My best wishes to the entire team for a grand success. #JatadharaTrailer."

The eagerly awaited bilingual film that is being made in Telugu and Hindi is to hit screens on November 7 this year.

The trailer released shows that in ancient times, wealth was buried and sealed with dark spells, the deadliest being the 'Pisacha Bandhanam', a demonic binding that summoned spirits to guard it.

A sceptic ghost hunter, intent on proving ghosts don’t exist, unwittingly breaks this curse due to one man’s greed, unleashing a Dhana Pisacha, a wealth demon. Haunted by visions of a child’s impending sacrifice, he races to stop a terrifying ritual.

What begins as scepticism soon gives way to chaos, as the trailer reveals nightmarish glimpses of possessions, shadowy temples, and fierce spiritual warfare. One particularly haunting shot, where Sudheer’s character drinks blood from the earth in a trance, sets the tone for the film’s visceral intensity. Sudheer Babu seems to have transformed himself completely for the character and if one is to go by what one witnesses in the promo, his performance in this film is likely to be intense.

Sonakshi Sinha stuns in a fierce, unconventional avatar as the vengeful Dhana Pisachi. Her portrayal balances malevolence and mystique. The trailer also hints at intriguing supporting characters, played by Avasarala Srinivas and Shilpa Shirodkar.

Directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, 'Jatadhara' doesn’t just rely on jump scares, but it leans into the psychological dread and grandeur of ancient Indian mythos. The aesthetic is gritty yet ethereal, with Sameer Kalyani’s cinematography capturing both the divinity and darkness of the world with haunting beauty.

Backing the visuals is a tense, thumping score from Rajeev Raj, elevating every transformation and ritual sequence with pulse-pounding energy. From crumbling temples to otherworldly confrontations, the production design supported by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, hints at a work of bold ambition in the making.