Mahasenha is divine balance between man, nature: Dhinesh Kalaiselvan

CHENNAI: Recently, actor Soori and director Vijay Milton launched the title and first look of Vemal’s next film. Titled Mahasenha, the film is directed by Dhinesh Kalaiselvan.

Mahasenha aims to blend nature, spirituality and mythology through a story set deep within the forests of Gudalur, Wayanad, Kollimalai and Ooty. Talking about the film, the director said, “Mahasenha is not just a film about the jungle — it’s a story about faith, power, and the harmony between man and nature. I wanted to explore how greed disturbs this divine balance, and how spirituality restores it. Every frame of this film reflects our respect for nature and the belief that divinity exists in every living being. The forest itself is a character — alive, emotional, and powerful.”

The star cast includes Srushti Dange, Yogi Babu, Mahima Gupta, John Vijay, Kabir Duhan Singh, Alfred Jose, Ilakkiya, and Vijay Siyon in pivotal roles, along with Sena, the elephant. Backed by Marudham Productions, Mahasenha features music by A Praveen Kumar, SN Arunagiri and Uday Prakash handling the background score. DR Manas Babu is the cinematographer, while Nagooran Ramasandiran is taking care of the cuts.

Meanwhile, Vemal has Belladonna and Vadam in the pipeline.