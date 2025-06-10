Magenta is a unique colour combination, my lead characters resemble that: Dir Bharath Mohan

CHENNAI: The launch ceremony of Shanthanu Bhagyaraj’s upcoming film, which will be helmed by director Bharath Mohan, took place in the city recently.

The shoot of Magenta, which is produced by Brand Blitz Entertainment, will go on floors on June 16.

Talking to DT Next, Bharath Mohan said, “I chose to title the film Magenta because it is a result of a unique colour combination of blue, pink and red. My lead characters in the film resemble the characteristics of these colours. Be it Shanthanu or Anjali Nair, they both at a point in time of the story undergo a transformation before coming back to their original shell. We also have justified the title in the film with the dialogue as well as the storyline.”

The team will begin shooting in Chennai on June 16. “We are shooting for 23 days in Chennai and will be moving to Kotagiri for four to five days. With that the film will be wrapped up and we are aiming to release the film in October.

The post-production work will be completed in September and since our film has no huge CG works involved, we will be completing it soon,” added Bharath. Bagavathi Perumal will be seen playing a pivotal role in the project. “Soundarya, who played his pair in Tourist Family, will play another important character alongside Badava Gopi and RJ Anandhi,” he told us. Dharan Kumar is the music composer while Ballu will operate the camera.