Madras Matinee's first look offers retro vibes

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu and music composer-actor GV Prakash Kumar unveiled the first look of Madras Matinee on Wednesday. Helmed by Karthikeyan Mani, Sathyaraj and Kaali Venkat are playing key roles in the film.

The first-look poster features all the characters from the film, with Kaali Venkat essaying the role of an auto driver and Sathyaraj speculated to play a director. In the poster, the actor is seen sitting on a chair with a hat on his head. The font and design of the poster give it retro vibes. The star cast includes Roshini Haripriyan, Shelly, Vishwa, Archana Chandhoke, Madhumitha, and George Mariyan, among others.

Anand GK is handling the camera, and KC Balasarangan is scoring the tunes. Madras Motion Pictures is backing the project, in which Satheesh Kumar Samuski is taking care of the cuts. The film's title was revealed in April.

Billed to be a family-entertainer, Madras Matinee is slated to hit the screens in June.