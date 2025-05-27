Madras Matinee trailer depicts the life of a middle-class family

CHENNAI: The trailer of the much-awaited Madras Matinee was unveiled by the makers on Tuesday.

The one-minute 50-second video starts with an ageing sci-fi writer being challenged by his caretaker (played by Sathyaraj) to write about a common man.

Reluctantly, he begins the story of Kannan (Kaali Venkat), an auto driver, discovering that ordinary life holds unexpected depth and drama.

The feel-good film, which is directed by Karthikeyan Mani, also stars Shelly, Roshni Haripriyan and Vishva, among others.

Produced by Madras Motion Pictures, KC Balasarangan is scoring the music.

The film’s first single, Ennada Polappu Ithu, which released a few days ago, features Vadivelu’s voice. Anand GK is handling the camera, while Satheesh Kumar Samuski is taking care of the cuts.

The film’s title was revealed in April. Billed to be a family-entertainer, Madras Matinee is slated to hit the screens on June 6.