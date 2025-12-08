Madonna Sebastian completes dubbing for her film 'Heartin'

CHENNAI: The makers of director Kishore Kumar’s upcoming romantic comedy 'Heartin’, featuring actors Madonna Sebastian, Sananth and Emaya in the lead, on Monday announced that Madonna Sebastian had now completed dubbing for her portions in the film.

Taking to its Instagram page, production house Trident Arts, wrote, "@madonnasebastianofficial wraps up her dubbing for #Heartin. Fun, Smiles & Full rom-com vibes loading. Written and Directed by @kishore_sathiyavel. A @rajeshmurugesanable Musical. @sananth__ @emayaing @mukes47 @barathvikramanks."

R. Ravindran's Trident Arts, known for identifying and spotlighting fresh, young talent, is producing the lively film that is being directed by the debutant director. Sources say 'Heartin' will be a youthful and feel-good romantic comedy.

'Heartin' stars Sananth, known for his performances in 'Mahaan', 'Petta', and 'Jil Jung Juk', as the male lead. Madonna Sebastian and debutant actress Emaya T will be seen playing pivotal roles in this film. Sources say the film will also feature other renowned actors playing key characters.

Speaking about the film, director Kishore Kumar had, on an earlier occasion, said, “'Heartin' is a rom-com with an interesting balance of romance and humour. We are creating a film that will appeal to audiences of all kinds."

The director had then disclosed that the film's shoot was nearly 80 per cent complete, with shooting having taken place across Chennai, Jaipur, and Ooty.

The film boasts a highly talented technical crew. Cinematography is handled by Mukes, known for his work in the web series 'Suzhal' and the film 'Kolaikaaran'. Music for this film has been composed by Rajesh Murugesan, the acclaimed composer behind Malayalam blockbusters like 'Neram', 'Premam', and 'Gold'.

Editing has been undertaken by Barath Vikraman, famous for his work in 'Good Night' and 'Lover', while art direction is by G Durairaj, popular for 'Garudan' and 'Ayothi'. Costume design has been handled by Uthara Menon, who has worked on 'Viduthalai 2' and 'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu'.

With an ensemble of skilled artistes and technicians, 'Heartin' is in its final leg of production under the banner of Trident Arts, produced by R Ravindran and directed by Kishore Kumar.