Madhavan’s GD Naidu biopic to go on floors on Feb 18

CHENNAI: A few days ago in an interview actor-director Madhavan told us with excitement about the announcements of his upcoming projects. The makers of his upcoming film, a biopic on GD Naidu, in which the actor will be playing the iconic figure made an official announcement on the project. The team that produced the National award-winning Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Varghese Moolan Pictures and Tricolour Films are teaming up once again for GD Naidu’s biopic helmed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar.

Talking to DT Next, the co-producer of the film Varghese Moolan said, “When we decided on doing another biopic, we had no inhibitions as we know that there will be a considerable amount of gap of three years between these films. Madhavan has done other films in between. Also, when director Krishna narrated the story, we knew this won’t be another biopic after Nambi’s. GD Naidu has a lot of interesting angles to offer.”

The film which will go on February 18, will be predominantly shot in Coimbatore. “Around 95 per cent of the film will be shot in Coimbatore and some small portions will be filmed in Germany. We will be announcing the rest of the cast and crew and also the film’s title on February 18,” added Varghese.