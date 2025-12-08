Madhavan tells his 'G.D.N' producer: I have seldom met anybody who has so much trust in my abilities

CHENNAI: Actor R Madhavan on Monday penned a heartfelt birthday wish for producer Vijay Moolan, whose production house is producing his eagerly awaited film 'G.D.N', saying he had seldom met anybody who had so much trust in his abilities.

Taking to his social media timelines to post a picture of himself with his producer, Madhavan wrote, "Wish you the HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY EVERRRR, my dear brother. I’ve always been so grateful to have you in my life, but with every passing year, your importance and influence in my life has been greater than ever. I have seldom met anybody who has so much trust in my abilities ..you see in me more than I can see in myself and forget I’m so grateful. God bless you and I pray that our closeness and adventurous journey continues forever. Love you, my man."

For the unaware, Madhavan had only recently completed work on the highly anticipated biopic of well known scientist and industrial pioneer Gopalaswamy Doraiswamy Naidu, more popularly known as G D Naidu.

It may be recalled that in November this year, Madhavan was shooting for the last schedule of the film abroad. In October, the makers had unveiled the first look teaser of the film.

The clip showed Madhavan transformed as Gopalaswamy Doraiswamy Naidu, hard at work in his workshop. In the beginning, his face is covered with a welding shield. However, he later removes the shield and appears in an aged, bold avatar with spectacles as the 'Edison of India'.

Dropping the first look teaser of 'G.D.N' on the photo-sharing app, Madhavan shared the caption, "The spirit of G.D.NAIDU is now officially unveiled. A story of unmatched vision, towering ambition, and unwavering resolve. We proudly present the First Look Teaser of G.D.N (sic)."

'G.D.N' chronicles the life of Gopalaswamy Doraiswamy Naidu, who was a self-taught engineer, inventor, and industrialist from Coimbatore. He is known for revolutionizing the Indian industry by developing the country’s first indigenous electric motor. Some of his other inventions include petrol engines, ticket machines, and agricultural equipment.

Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, 'G.D.N' has been backed by Varghese Moolan Pictures in collaboration with Tricolour Films.

The core cast of the drama includes Priyamani, Jayaram, and Yogi Babu in key roles, along with others.