Madharaasi trailer packs high-octane action with racy thriller

CHENNAI: The much-awaited trailer of Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Madharaasi was released on Sunday. Marking AR Murugadoss's return to Tamil cinema, this film stars Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Shabeer Kallarakkal and Vikranth in key roles.

The two-minute 17-second trailer promises an intense thriller, which is high on action. The video hints that the story would revolve around the smuggling of illegal weapons to Tamil Nadu. One of the notable moments in the trailer is when Vidyut says to Sivakarthikeyan, "Whoever has the gun, but he would be the villain." This relates to Vijay passing on a gun to Sivakarthikeyan in The Greatest Of All Time, and Vidyut playing the antagonist in Vijay-starrer Thuppaki, which was also a AR Murugadoss directorial.

Anirudh Ravichander's electrifying music adds more to the action-thriller. Sri Lakshmi Movies is backing the project, while Sudeep Elamon is the cinematographer. Sreekar Prasad is behind the meticulous cuts.

Madharaasi is all set to hit the screens on September 5 in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.