Madharaasi mini review: A fairly engaging action entertainer backed by strong technical craft

Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Shabeer Kallarakkal, and Vikranth

Director: AR Murugadoss

Music Director: Anirudh Ravichander

Rating: 3/5

Madharaasi brings Sivakarthikeyan together with AR Murugadoss after the actor’s massive Amaran success. With the director coming off a rough patch, expectations have been measured despite a trailer that spelt promise and chartbusters by Anirudh. The real question though is: does this combo manage to surprise?

Right from the start, AR Murugadoss dives straight into the story. The first half balances the film’s core premise with Sivakarthikeyan’s characterisation. The proceedings never feel dull, but they seldom offer anything truly exciting either. It is only around the midpoint that the film picks up pace, gathering momentum and landing on a high note at the interval.

The film truly comes alive in the latter half. Although it feels slightly lengthy, it is peppered with theatrical moments, elevated by striking cinematography and slick stunt choreography. The final showdown between Sivakarthikeyan and Vidyut Jammwal stands out as a highlight.

Overall, Madharaasi is a fairly engaging action entertainer in which AR Murugadoss has finally managed to shake off his dry spell.