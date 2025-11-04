Madhampatty Rangaraj accepts marriage to Joy Crizildaa, acknowledges child before Women's Commission

CHENNAI: After months of silence, celebrity chef and actor Madhampatty Rangaraj on Tuesday (November 4) acknowledged his marriage to fashion designer Joy Crizildaa before the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women and accepted her newborn son as his child.

According to Thanthi TV, the commission has recommended that the Chennai Police Commissioner take appropriate action against Rangaraj.

Joy Crizildaa, who has worked as a costume designer in many Tamil films, had filed a case against Rangaraj in August, soon after publicly announcing their marriage and pregnancy on her social media. In her complaint, she alleged the chef abandoned her after living together. She claimed that he concealed his marital status and had tricked her into marrying him.

She has since shared many photos and videos featuring Rangaraj on her social media pages, seeking justice. She also filed a plea seeking Rs 6.5 lakh as monthly maintenance to cover her expenses and her child's. Last week, she gave birth to a baby boy.

Joy is reportedly Rangaraj’s second wife. He remains legally married to his first wife, Shruthi, a lawyer, with whom he has two sons, as per media reports.













When the case was first filed, Rangaraj reportedly remained silent. Even when summoned to court, he appeared alongside his first wife but did not respond to the allegations. He later filed a civil suit demanding Joy to not post statements, photos, or videos about him and had also sought an interim direction to remove the content about him. The petitions were rejected.