Maargan fame Ajay Dhishan’s next titled Pookie, a Vijay Antony musical

CHENNAI: On Tuesday, it was announced that Vijay Antony’s production house, Vijay Antony Film Corporation, will feature its next project headlined by Ajay Dhishan. Ajay shared screenspace with the actor-music composer in Maargan, which also marked his debut.

Titled Pookie, the film will be rom-com and the team also unveiled the first-look poster. A bilingual film being made in Tamil and Telugu, the shooting is currently underway and is expected to hit the screens in 2026. Dhanusha is playing the female lead and Ganesh Chandra is helming the project. After a long time, Vijay Antony is composing music for a film headlined by another actor.

Other details about Pookie are kept under wraps.