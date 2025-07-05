Maareesan to hit the screens on July 25

CHENNAI: Last month, the makers of Maareesan unveiled the teaser of the film, which promised an intriguing thriller. On Saturday, it was revealed that the film will release on July 25.

Starring Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles, this film marks their second collaboration after Maamannan. The teaser video shows what starts as a fun-filled road journey takes an unexpected turn, shifting the film’s narrative to a crime-thriller.

The star cast includes Kovai Sarala, Vivek Prasanna, Sithara, PL Thenappan and Livingston, among others.

Sudheesh Sankar is directing Maareesan, which features music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Super Good Films is backing the project. Kalaiselvan Sivaji is the cinematographer, while Sreejith Sarang is the editor.

This project marks Fahadh’s sixth direct Tamil film, after Velaikaran, Super Deluxe, Vikram, Mamannan and Vettaiyan.